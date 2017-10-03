Applebee's Announces $1 Margaritas All Month Long and the Internet Rejoices

Casual dining just got a lot classier!

October is traditionally known as month filled with chills, thrills and pumpkin spice lattes, but it's about to be to known as the 31 days in which a thirsty (and frugal) bar patron can grab a $1 margarita, known fondly as the Dollarita, at Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar. Talk about a well-priced night on the town!

Sad, but true, the Dollarita is available for a limited-time only, as it's only here for Applebee's Neighborhood Appreciation Month celebration, which, as expected, only lasts for one month.

The short-lived Dollarita, which is served on the rocks, is available from open to close at participating Applebee's restaurants every day in October. Who doesn't want an 11 a.m. $1 marg? A party pooper, that's who!