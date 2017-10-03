Tom Petty's Daughter AnnaKim Violette Shares Her Favorite Moments With the Rocker

Just last week, AnnaKim was watching her dad perform. On Monday evening she shared that memory with her Instagram followers. "One week ago today I was watching my dad play we showed up rushed to our seats I got stoned had a beer the lights went dark sat watching realizing I grew up on these songs everyone grew up on these songs this is real American Art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life my father loves music more than anything and always put music first it's going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music I love his class honesty and how strange and funny he is Tom Petty is an American Icon because his heart has always put human rights first. We are one I love you dad your songs are dreams manifested," she wrote.