A Taco Bell x Forever 21 Collab & Other National Taco Day Swag

Branded: Taco

Here's some free life advice: If you ever meet someone that doesn't like tacos, run.

Believe us when we say people that don't like tacos aren't your people and there is no better day to identify your people than today, on National Taco Day.

Heck, if they're as serious as you are about their taco obsession, they'll probably be sporting this (slightly aggressive) Taco Bell-inspired eye-makeup trend. And you better believe they'll be the first in line to scoop up Forever 21's new Taco Bell collection when it comes out on the 11th.

But since today is the big day, here are a few less-than-subtle but still totally chic pieces of decked out taco swag to help you fit in.

Branded: National Taco Day

Taco Truck Slides

Kate Spade New York Illi Slides, $110

Branded: National Taco Day

You Had Me At Tacos Baseball Cap

Women's SO® Embroidered "You Had Me At Tacos" Baseball Cap, $12

Branded: National Taco Day

Taco-Shaped Bag

Joseph D'Arezzo Taco Motif Whimsical Bag, $20

Branded: National Taco Day

Taco Menu Scarf

Kate Spade New York Taco Menu Oblong Scarf, $59

Branded: National Taco Day

I Want Tacos, Not Your Opinion T-Shirt

Sugar "I Want Tacos, Not Your Opinion" Muscle Tee, $20

Branded: National Taco Day

Taco Cuff Links

3D Taco Cuff Links, $65

Branded: National Taco Day

Taco Embroidered Tee

Forever 21 Taco Embroidered Tee, $13

Branded: National Taco Day

Let's Taco 'Bout It Ankle Socks

Sock Art Let's Taco 'Bout It Ankle Socks, $9

Branded: National Taco Day

Corgi, Tacos and Burritos iPhone Case

Casetify Corgi, Tacos and Burritos iPhone Case, $40

Branded: National Taco Day

I Don't Want to Taco Bout It Shirt

Wildfox Taco Talk Sonic Tee, $70

Branded: National Taco Day

Taco & Hot Sauce Earrings

Taco and Hot Sauce Mismatched Earrings, $20

Branded: National Taco Day

Lets Taco Bout It Tote

Forever 21 Lets Taco Bout It Eco Tote, $4

Branded: Tacos

Taco PJs

Forever 21 Taco Bout It PJ Set, $15

Branded: National Taco Day

Taco Truck Purse

Kate Spade New York Taco Truck Leather Cross-Body Bag, $355

Branded: National Taco Day

It's Taco Time Sweatshirt

Forever 21 It's Taco Time Sweatshirt, $20

Branded: National Taco Day

Hangry Bracelet Set

Forever 21 Beaded Hangry Bracelet Set, $7

Branded: Taco

Taco Pin

Urban Outfitters Yesterdays Crunchy Taco Pin, $12

Branded: National Taco Day

Tequila, Tacos & Naps Tee

Chaser Tequila, Tacos & Naps Tee, $36

Branded: National Taco Day

Taco Truck Necklace

Kate Spade New York Haute Stuff Taco Truck Pendant Necklace, $158

Branded: National Taco Day

Taco PJs

Forever 21 Can We Taco Bout Us PJ Set, $15

Branded: National Taco Day

Taco Socks

Socksmith Tacos, $10

Taco bout a good time (sorry, had to). 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

