What Is Kevin (Probably) Saves the World? Jason Ritter Answers Our Important Questions

It's probable that you've probably heard of one of ABC's newest shows, cautiously titled Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.
It's also probable that you probably have questions about this new show (which finds a slacker of a guy visited by a guardian angel who alerts him to his special mission on Earth) especially pertaining to the nature of what Kevin is probably saving the world from. We had those questions too, and so we posed them to Kevin himself, Jason Ritter, to get the answers we needed.
ABC
First of all, didn't this show previously have a different title?
"Yes," Jason Ritter says.
How does the new title (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World) describe the show better than the old title (The Gospel of Kevin)?
"I think this title captures a bit more of Kevin's uncertainty. He feels like this can't possibly be up to me. I never asked for this, I never thought i was anything special. For a guy who's a little phobic of responsibility for other people. To be responsible for every other person is a daunting task, so I think he's as likely to fail as he is to succeed.
ABC
OK, so what is Kevin (probably) saving the world from?
"The light has gone out of the world in a way where people are feeling so isolated and kind of depressed, and there are these sort of dark forces at work."
Huh?
"The world without hope won't last very long is sort of the general idea of it, so he's tasked with kind of reviving that light of hope."
So we're not talking about an apocalypse?
"No, we are."
Oh. Oops.
"Because if everyone is selfish and no one cares about anyone else, it's every man for himself, and it's chaos."
Is this Kevin related to the Kevin who can wait on CBS?
Jason didn't answer this question, but our answer is...not yet.
To hear more about this Kevin, check out the video above!
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.