Ryan Seacrest and Jensen Ackles Reveal That They Used to Be Roommates

Before all the awards and notoriety, it was ramen and bunk beds for these celebrity roommates.

On Monday's all-new episode of LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest opened up about how he used to live out in California with actor Jensen Ackles

He even pulled out an old photo of the duo at one of their infamous, if not cheaply planned parties. 

"It was a long time ago my friend," Jensen shared. "You were on the radio. You were doing a morning show. I was doing a soap opera. We were the E list."

Believe it or not, Hollywood is a small town and plenty of famous stars were bound to wind up living with each other at some point while striving to make it big. Check out all the celebrities that shacked up together in the past in our gallery below

Jensen Ackles, Ryan Seacrest

Instagram

Ryan Seacrest & Jensen Ackles

The Supernatural actor and the LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host used to live together in Los Angeles years ago. This photo was taken the night that they threw a party in their apartment because they were able to get free, crushed ice down the street from a Chinese restaurant. Ryan joked that both then and now, Jensen was the one who got the girl.

Robin Lord Taylor, Billy Eichner

Steve Eichner/WireImage

Robin Lord Taylor & Billy Eichner

 The Gotham actor and the Billy on the Street host lived and worked together, co-creating and co-starring in Creation Nation: A Live Talk Show. Taylor's only complaint about Eichner? "As a roommate, he just never cleaned—ever, ever, ever cleaned. So, that was it," he revealed on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live in October 2016. "Everything else was fabulous."

 

Rachel Bloom, Ilana Glazer, Celeb Roomates

Instagram

Rachel Bloom & Ilana Glazer

The Crazy Ex Girlfriend and Broad City actresses shared an apartment together in the early days of their respective careers.

James Corden, Dominic Cooper

Steve Granitz/WireImage

James Corden & Dominic Cooper

The TV host and actor lived once together in an apartment atop a house in London. "We rented it furnished," Corden said on The Late Late Show. "It had no furniture in it, and we never thought to complain." In reality, Cooper said, "We had one bed, and we only had one piece of cutlery, which was a spatula." With little money between them, Corden revealed that for three weeks, the only items in their fridge were a "Lindt chocolate bunny and half a Vitamin Water."

Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling

Getty Images

Justin Timberlake & Ryan Gosling

During their Mickey Mouse Club years, the Notebook actor moved in with Justin and his family while his mom was still working and living in Canada.

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

Michael Kovac/WireImage

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon

Long before they were famous and Oscar winners, the Boston boys lived together while writing the script for Good Will Hunting.

 

Glen Powell, Chord Overstreet

Twitter

Glen Powell & Chord Overstreet

Scream Queens and Glee creator Ryan Murphy told E! News, "[co-creator] Ian Brennan said, 'I know this guy Glen Powell, who's roommates with Chord Overstreet, and I've been out with him and I've seen him do sort of improv stuff. I think he would be great.' That led to me meeting Glen, and as soon as he read it you were like, 'Oh, my god. Where have you been all my life?'"

Avril Lavigne, Ryan Cabrera

RMLA/AKM-GSI

Avril Lavigne & Ryan Cabrera

After the "On the Way Down" crooner split with his girlfriend, he bunked with Lavigne, who he's been close pals with for 12 years.

Judd Apatow, Adam Sandler

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Judd Apatow & Adam Sandler

Before they got their big break in the comedy world, the Funny People director and the Funny People star shared a $900 per month apartment in SoCal's San Fernando Valley. Even when Sandler moved to NYC to work on Saturday Night Live he continued to pay rent out of fear he might get fired.

Michelle Williams, Ryan Gosling, 2010

John Shearer/Getty Images

Michelle Williams & Ryan Gosling

Although they were only asked to live together for a month ahead of starring in Blue Valentine together, the co-stars got along so well they shacked up for an entire month.

Dianna Agron, Lea Michele, 2009

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Dianna Agron & Lea Michele

These Glee co-stars just couldn't get enough gal-pal time with each other. Even after filming wrapped for the day, the actresses would head home to their shared apartment.

Miles Heizer, Mae Whitman

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Miles Heizer & Mae Whitman

Parenthood co-stars by day, roomies by night! The actress told Glamour of their unbreakable bond, "I envision wanting to live in a house next to him for my whole life and grow old down the street from him. I want our families to always be entwined."

Milo Ventimiglia, Penn Badgley

Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia & Penn Badgley

Despite their 10-year age difference, the Gossip Girl actor said living with the future Heroes star had major perks—like borrowing his ID to get into bars!

Melissa McCarthy, Brian Atwood

Kevin Winter/Rob Kim/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy & Brian Atwood

The funny lady and the shoe designer went to high school together and shared an apartment in Hell's Kitchen.

Jason Segel, Chris O'Dowd

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jason Segel & Chris O'Dowd

The Bridesmaids star crashed at his actor friend's home while shooting a film in Los Angeles.

Ewan McGregor, Jude Law

Krista Kennell/AFP/Getty Image; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ewan McGregor & Jude Law

Before they became big Hollywood stars, the two actors shared the same room. They would later start a production company together.

Raven Symone, Lindsay Lohan

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Raven-Symoné & Lindsay Lohan

Although the two once shared a pad, the That's So Raven star admitted she rarely saw her roommate.

Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick

Kevin Parry/WireImage.com

Chace Crawford & Ed Westwick

Once filming began for season one, the Gossip Girl hunks decided to share a New York City apartment together.

Amy Smart, Ali Larter

John Shearer/Getty Images

Amy Smart & Ali Larter

After meeting on vacation in Italy, the two bonded over acting dreams and quickly moved to Los Angeles together.

Justin Long, Jonah Hill

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Justin Long & Jonah Hill

The Accepted costars roomed together for a brief time. Long once told reporters Hill was a bit on the messy side.

Connie Britton, Lauren Graham

Getty Images

Connie Britton & Lauren Graham

On a recent Watch What Happens Live episode, the Parenthood star admitted to once living in an empty house with the Nashville actress. "We had no furniture and all we ate were Rice Krispies Treats," Graham said.

Kara Dioguardi, Paula Abdul

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Paula Abdul & Kara Dioguardi

The "Straight Up" singer gladly welcomed the former American Idol judge into her home for over a year. Wonder if they ever made music together?

Jax Taylor, Channing Tatum

Giulio Marcocchi/startraksphoto.com; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Jax Taylor & Channing Tatum

The Vanderpump Rules star admitted on Watch What Happens Live to being roommates with People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Kiefer Sutherland, Robert Downey Jr.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images; Lisa O'Connor/ZUMAPRESS.com

Kiefer Sutherland & Robert Downey Jr.

The Hollywood actors lived together for three years.

Stanley Tucci, Ving Rhames

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Stanley Tucci & Ving Rhames

The two actors lived together while studying at SUNY Purchase in New York City.

Sherry Stringfield, Parker Posey

Jonathan Leibson/Wireimage; WILL RAGOZZINO/PatrickMcMullan.com

Sherry Stringfield & Parker Posey

More SUNY Purchase roommates! The actresses bunked together while studying in college.  

John Cusack, Jeremy Piven

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

John Cusack & Jeremy Piven

These two go way back! After growing up in the same hometown, the actors decided to live together and attend the same theatre workshop.

Holly Hunter, Frances McDormand

JIM RUYMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Holly Hunter & Frances McDormand

While costarring in the 1985 movie, Blood Simple, the actresses decided to share an apartment in the Bronx.

Wes Anderson, Owen Wilson

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

Wes Anderson & Owen Wilson

Before they worked on films together, the two actors were roommates at the University of Texas.

Mel Gibson, Geoffrey Rush

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Mel Gibson & Geoffrey Rush

For four months, the actors shared an apartment while studying at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney.

Al Gore, Tommy Lee Jones

Stephen Lovekin/WireImage

Al Gore & Tommy Lee Jones

Great minds come together! The former vice president was roommates at Harvard University with the award-winning actor.

Michael Douglas, Danny DeVito

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Michael Douglas & Danny DeVito

Back in the 1960s, the Hollywood A-listers called each other roommates.

Gene Hackman, Dustin Hoffman

Steve Granitz/Ray Tamarra/WireImage.com

Gene Hackman & Dustin Hoffman

Before making it big, Hackman agreed to have the Meet the Fockers star sleep on the floor of his apartment.

Conan O'Brien, Jeff Garlin

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Conan O'Brien & Jeff Garlin

While living in Chicago, the late-night host and Curb Your Enthusiasm star lived together and started a pet-care service to make a little extra money.

Christopher Reeve, Robin Williams

Ron Galella/WireImage

Christopher Reeve & Robin Williams

After taking several classes together for Juilliard's Advanced Program, the two actors decided it would be even better to room together.

Your roommate may leave dirty dishes in the sink, but they also may win an Emmy one day.

Who's your dream celebrity roommate? Let us know in the comments!

