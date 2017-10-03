Ryan Seacrest and Jensen Ackles Reveal That They Used to Be Roommates

Before all the awards and notoriety, it was ramen and bunk beds for these celebrity roommates.

On Monday's all-new episode of LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest opened up about how he used to live out in California with actor Jensen Ackles

He even pulled out an old photo of the duo at one of their infamous, if not cheaply planned parties.

"It was a long time ago my friend," Jensen shared. "You were on the radio. You were doing a morning show. I was doing a soap opera. We were the E list."

Believe it or not, Hollywood is a small town and plenty of famous stars were bound to wind up living with each other at some point while striving to make it big. Check out all the celebrities that shacked up together in the past in our gallery below.