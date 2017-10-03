Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Concerts Following Mass Shooting

Jennifer Lopez needs some time before she returns to the Las Vegas stage.
E! News has learned that the Grammy nominee will be postponing her next three concerts inside The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino out of respect to victims and families of Sunday's mass shooting.
"Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred," her rep said in a statement to E! News. "Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."
Ticket holders are expected to be contacted and will be able to receive refunds or exchanges for another performance of the "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have" show.
"I ❤Las Vegas...feeling so broken this morning," Jennifer previously shared on Twitter before posting several blood donation centers in the famous city.
AP/REX/Shutterstock
Outside of Las Vegas, Jennifer has also been passionate about helping with hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
In addition to making a $1 million donation, the Shades of Blue star also urged her followers to make a difference with their own contributions.
"What's foremost in my mind and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help," she previously shared. "Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by the two most devastating hurricanes we've ever seen Irma and Maria. Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts (UnitedforPuertoRico.com) of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean."
Jennifer also joined Marc Anthony when announcing the creation of Somos Una Voz (We're Once Voice). The humanitarian relief initiative and alliance includes some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the world of sports and the arts.
Pitbull, Ricky Martin, J Balvin, Ed Sheeran, Vin Diesel, Jada Pinkett Smith and Alex Rodriguez are just a few of the many alliance members on board and ready to help.