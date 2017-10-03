Donald Trump Throws Paper Towels Into Crowd at a Church During One-Day Puerto Rico Visit

He shoots, but he definitely didn't score...

President Donald Trump proved once again that he certainly knows how to work up a crowd—and the Internet.

On Tuesday, the businessman-turned-reality star-turned-commander-in-chief got people talking when he shot rolls of paper towels into the crowd at the Calvary Chapel in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. The president was at the church to attend at an event for those impacted by the devastating Hurricane Maria that hit late last month.

Photographers and the crowd documented his unique way of giving out supplies during his visit one-day visit to the U.S. territory to survey hurricane damage.

Of course, the interaction has been tweeted and re-tweeted and written about. Many news outlets have called the interaction both "strange" and "weird."

He's certainly on a roll during this trip...