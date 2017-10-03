Where Do The Gifted and Marvel's Inhumans Rank Among TV's Superhero Shows?

The Gifted

Fox

Mutants. Inhumans. Defenders. Comic book characters are still invading the small screen left and right. So far this season's new additions include Fox's The Gifted, based on the X-Men characters, and Marvel's Inhumans on ABC, the story of the Inhuman royal family led by Black Bolt and Medusa.

One of these shows was pretty great! The other? Pretty bad!

The Gifted follows a family on the run from the mutant-hunting government. They join up with the mutant underground—the X-Men are missing. Emma Dumont, Amy Acker, Natalie Alyn Lind, Stephen Moyer, Jamie Chung, Sean Teale, Coby Bell, Blair Redford and Percy Hynes White.

Marvel's Inhumans follows the tales of the Inhuman royal family and the coup staged by a power-hungry member. Anson Mount, Iwan Rheon, Serinda Swan, Eme Ikwuakor, Isabelle Cornish, Ken Leung, Ellen Woglom, Sonya Balmores and Mike Moh star.

Where do these latest offerings rank amongst TV's other superheroes? See that for yourself below.

Marvel's Inhumans

ABC

15. Inhumans

Oh. This is bad. This is really bad. Nothing redeeming here. OK, maybe Lockjaw, the giant teleporting dog, is the only redeeming thing in this show.

Iron Fist

Netflix

14. Iron Fist

Also bad. Not as bad as Inhumans, but definitely real bad.

Fall TV ads, Legends of Tomorrow

Twitter/CW

13. Legends of Tomorrow

One of Greg Berlanti's CW superhero shows, Legends struggled to find its way in the first season—and the powers that be know that. It has corrected course for the better.

Gotham

Fox

12. Gotham

Fox's prequel to the legend of Batman finally found a footing in its second season by abandoning much of the "We take ourselves very seriously" tone and focusing on the villains that will come to be a thorn in the Caped Crusader's side. It continued that and embraced the villains, becoming fun and scary in the process.

The Defenders

Netflix

11. Defenders

There were some very enjoyable bright spots in Netflix's superhero team-up series...and some pretty rough spots. Sigourney Weaver was underutilized and there was not enough Jessica Jones. There's never enough Jessica Jones.

Stephen Amell, Matt Ryan, Katie Cassidy, Arrow

The CW

10. Arrow

Stephen Amell is our hero forever and ever.

The Gifted

Fox

9. The Gifted

Fox's X-Men-related family drama knocked it out of the park with its pilot...but can it keep up the momentum for the whole season?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agents of SHIELD

ABC

8. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

After a rough start, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally delivering, but then again so are many of the other superhero shows.

Charlie Cox, Daredevil

Barry Wetcher/Netflix

7. Daredevil

The first entry in Marvel's gritty street-level Netflix superhero shows, Daredevil is slick. The fight scenes, the performances, the effects...everything works. Then the second season happened, and, well...yeah. It wasn't as great.

Legion, Dan Stevens

Chris Large/FX

6. Legion

This isn't your typical superhero show—and that's why it's pretty entertaining. Aubrey Plaza for life.

Supergirl, Melissa Benoist

Darren Michaels/Warner Bros. Entertainment

5. Supergirl

CBS's superhero entry has a strong lead in Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl and a capable supporting cast. It's fun, socially-conscious and everything a Supergirl show should be.

Hayley Atwell, Agent Carter

ABC

4. Agent Carter (RIP)

In Peggy Carter we trust! Hayley Atwell is a treasure through and through. ABC's period action-drama works solely because of its butt-kicking lead. Yes, we know the show was canceled, but we're still holding out hope for the return of Agent Carter in some for or another.

Luke Cage

Netflix

3. Luke Cage

The third Marvel series from Netflix was filled with solid performances and lots of action, but too much filler. A shorter episode-count would've solved everything.

Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter

Netflix

2. Jessica Jones

Perhaps the most emotionally-charged superhero offering, Jessica Jones really works because Krysten Ritter. You root for her. She's the damaged hero you always wanted to be.

The Flash, Zoom

CW

1. The Flash

The Flash is full of everything that makes superheroes fun, but still doesn't skimp on the emotion. (Hi, tears every single time Barry and Joe share a scene!) In scope, it's doing so much and doing it so right.

The Gifted airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Fox. Marvel's Inhumans airs Fridays, 9 p.m. on ABC.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

