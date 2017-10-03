How Raven-Symoné Prepped Her TV Son for Disney Channel Fame

Raven-Symoné is back on the Disney Channel and she says it "feels fantastic."
The 31-year-old actress is the star and one of the executive producers on Raven's Home, a spinoff of That's So Raven. The new series premiered on Disney over the summer, 10 years after That's So Raven went off the air.
On the show, Raven is a single mother raising twins. And during an exclusive interview with Raven and Issac Brown, who plays her son Booker Baxter-Carter on the show, the actress revealed the advice she gave her TV son about Disney Channel fame.
"Make sure you watch your money and you have a good lawyer and that you take your vacation time," Raven says in the video above. "Working on a television show and being you know the star of it at a very young age, people will ask you to promote it and go here or go there or go here or go there. And when you're working like that you forget to take breaks, you forget that you can't just work just because you're a kid."
Raven continues, "They always say, 'Oh you have enough energy, you'll sleep when you're older.' Or, 'Your body will bounce back.' But it's really not true, we're still human and we still have to go through things and we still need to rejuvenate no matter how young we are and even if it is playing our video games at home. We deserve that break, just like an adult does."
Watch the videos above to see Raven talk about being back on the Disney Channel and see what Issac had to say about the first time he saw Raven!