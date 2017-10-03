Naya Rivera Calls Off Divorce From Ryan Dorsey: ''They Want to Make It Work for Their Son''

Naya Rivera has had a change of heart.

E! News can confirm the 30-year-old former Glee star is no longer moving forward with her divorce from Ryan Dorsey. Last week, she filed a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork, which she originally filed in November of 2016.

"She is back together with Ryan Dorsey," a source tells us. "They want to make it work for the sake of their son."

Meanwhile, Rivera dated the Pitch actor before breaking up and getting engaged to Big Sean in 2013. However, when the rapper called off the wedding a year later, she immediately reunited with Dorsey. They got married three months after getting back together, tying the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Mexico in July 2014.