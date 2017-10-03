You're Doing It Wrong: Maintaining Your Braids

Box braids, cornrows, fishtails—the versatility and longevity of braids make them timeless and a clear go-to.

From her day-to-day life as a mom to the red carpet, Kelly Rowland continuously proves that plaits are both beautiful and practical. We get the obsession. In comparison to other glam styles, box braids have longevity to last past any event. And, they make the typical top bun or half-up style more impactful, without requiring too much additional time.

On the flip side, braiding hair into box braids can take anywhere from four to 12 hours, depending on the length and width of the braid. Thus, making them last is essential.