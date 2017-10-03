See Martha Stewart Dressed Up in Her Favorite Halloween Costumes

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jensen Ackles, Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest and Jensen Ackles Reveal That They Used to Be Roommates

Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live

How Jimmy Kimmel Ended Up an Unlikely Hero—and a Magnet for Controversy

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Concerts Following Mass Shooting

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Martha Stewart Living

Martha Stewart is getting ready for Halloween!

In October's Martha Stewart Living, the 76-year-old lifestyle guru is dressing up and showing off some of her favorite Halloween costumes!

"Hit your stride this Halloween with a host of great ideas from the October issue of Living!" Stewart recently posted on Instagram along with a preview of one of her outfits.

Photos in the magazine include throwback pics of Stewart's costumes over the years as well as a new costume this year that was inspired by Roy Lichtenstein's artwork.

Photos

Martha Stewart's Favorite Halloween Costumes

Take a look at the pictures below to see Stewart's Halloween costumes!

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Dominik Tarabanski/Martha Stewart Living

Pop Art

For her Halloween costume this year, Stewart dressed up as one of Roy Lichtenstein's comic book characters.

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Martha Stewart Living

Platinum Blond

Stewart wore a platinum blond wig with an outlined long-sleeved shirt for these pics.

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Martha Stewart Living

Goddess Martha

Back in 2007, Stewart appeared as the "Golden Goddess" for the magazine's Halloween edition.

Article continues below

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Martha Stewart Living

Sorceress Stewart

Stewart dressed up as a sorceress for the cover of The Best of Martha Stewart: Halloween Handbook.

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Martha Stewart Living

Fairy Godmother Martha

This pic shows Stewart dressed up as the "Fairy GrandMartha" for Halloween.

Martha Stewart, Halloween

Martha Stewart Living

Motha Stewart

Back in 2011, Motha graced the cover of the magazine's Halloween edition as "the winged wonder."

Article continues below

Martha Stewart, Martha Stewart Living

Martha Stewart Living/John Dolan

October 2017

Check out October's Martha Stewart Living to see more pics and to get more Halloween tips!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Martha Stewart , Halloween , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.