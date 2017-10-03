See Martha Stewart Dressed Up in Her Favorite Halloween Costumes

Martha Stewart is getting ready for Halloween!

In October's Martha Stewart Living, the 76-year-old lifestyle guru is dressing up and showing off some of her favorite Halloween costumes!

"Hit your stride this Halloween with a host of great ideas from the October issue of Living!" Stewart recently posted on Instagram along with a preview of one of her outfits.

Photos in the magazine include throwback pics of Stewart's costumes over the years as well as a new costume this year that was inspired by Roy Lichtenstein's artwork.