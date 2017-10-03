Becky G Mistaken for a Fan by Security at Fifth Harmony Concert

??: Becky running on stage to help Dinah then being snatched by security. #PSATourArgentina pic.twitter.com/BMCpGGYt9o

She's just trying to help a friend out!

Becky G was coming to Dinah Jane's rescue, but security thought she was a fan trying to rush the stage. The hilarious moment went down during last night's Fifth Harmony concert in Argentina.

In the video captured by a fan, we see Becky run on stage to wrap the flag of Argentina around the songstress, but before she made it to the Fifth Harmony member, a security guard got in her way and walked her back to the side of the stage.

"Lmao no I was telling him to go cover her booty because her outfit ripped again!" the "Mayores" singer tweeted.