Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over Sex and the City 3: "She Could Have Been Nicer"

And the tea cosmopolitans continue to swirl around the stars of Sex and the City...

As fans of the franchise cope with a canceled Sex and the City 3, Kim Cattrall is sticking up for herself—and not mincing words about her famous co-star in the process. The drama unfolded last week when Sarah Jessica Parkerconfirmed plans for a third installment had officially been scrapped.

"It's over...we're not doing it," she told Extra on Thursday. "I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

Meanwhile, claims swirled that Cattrall's alleged demands were to blame. A report from DailyMailTV accused the star of giving an ultimatum to Warner Bros. Pictures to produce films she had in development. A source weighed in on the DailyMailTV report, telling E! News, "This is totally untrue. There have been many different rumors and this is just fiction."