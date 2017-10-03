Watch Tom Petty Sing at One of His Final Shows and Honor a Special Request

When fans attended Tom Petty's concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, they didn't realize that they were attending his final shows. Now, videos of the artist's final performances serve as precious mementos of his talent.
One fan video taken by Brian James showed Petty and the Heartbreakers playing their 1996 song "Walls". The video was taken on Sept. 21—less than two weeks before Petty's death.
"This next song is a request," the singer said in the video. "We hardly ever take requests, but this one is from me."
The song debuted on the band's ninth studio album, which was the soundtrack to the 1996 romantic comedy She's the One featuring Edward Burns, Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Aniston.
Another fan video, filmed the same day and taken by YouTube user Malibuheaven1, shows Petty and his band performing "American Girl." According to the video's description, this song was the last one Petty played at the concert.
"American Girl" was featured on the band's debut album, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, which was released in 1976.
The concerts were part of Petty's 40th Anniversary Tour. The band announced their tour while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon back in December 2016. The tour started April 20, 2017 in Oklahoma City and Petty was scheduled to perform two more times in New York this November.
Petty passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest on Oct. 2 at the age of 66.
"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," a statement from Petty's longtime manager read. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."
Watch the videos to see performances from one of his final shows.