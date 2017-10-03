Feud Alert? Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Vanessa Lachey "Can't Find a Middle Ground" on Dancing With the Stars

Is there trouble on the dance floor? Maksim Chmerkovskiy was nowhere to be found on the Monday, Oct. 2 episode of Dancing With the Stars episode prompting Alan Bersten to dance with his celebrity partner Vanessa Lachey. The reason for Maks' absence? Personal problems, according to host Erin Andrews. "Maks is dealing with a personal issue so Alan is stepping in and dancing with Vanessa tonight," she said during the show.
But there's something else going on here E! News has learned. According to a source, Maks was completely fine and decided not to perform with Vanessa because they are not getting along. Our source said both have stubborn, strong personalities, leading to the friction. We're told they're having a hard time listening to each other and working together.
ABC
"Their personalities have completely clashed and they really don't get along off set," a source told us, noting they "can't find middle ground" and it's no surprise there is tension here given both of their personalities. However, a Dancing With the Stars spokesperson assured E! News they would be dancing together next week.
"Maks and Vanessa are returning to rehearsals and will be dancing together on next week's show," a show spokesperson said.
Maks' wife, Peta Murgatroyd, is paired with Vanessa's husband, Nick Lachey, on the current season of Dancing With the Stars.
Alan danced with singer Debbie Gibson and has subbed in for Maks before, notably dancing with Heather Morris during season 24 of the ABC reality series.
Vanessa posted about dancing with Alan on her Instagram. "Thank YOU to @alanbersten and my new girl posse, the @dancingabc girls troop, @brittbenae @hayley.erbert @dance10jenna!!! This was the ULTIMATE guilty pleasure! #GirlsNight Don't forget to vote! (Link in my Bio!)," she posted with a picture of Alan and DWTS troupe dancers. "I can't WAIT to get started tomorrow with @maksimc on week 4! We're cookin up something special for you!"
Dancing With the Stars requires celebrities and professional dance partners to spend a lot of time together with arduous rehearsal schedules often becoming a full-time job—in addition to the pair's outside responsibilities. Feuds on the dance floor are nothing new. Take a look back at the biggest DWTS feuds that have arisen from the show. And these are just the ones that were made public!
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.