Chris Hemsworth Admits Elsa Pataky Made Sacrifices to Help His Career

Though it can put a strain on their marriage, the actor does what he can to show his gratitude. "Once you have children, every instinct and every moment of your time is consumed by that," he says. "You've got nothing for each other, so make sure you have date night even if it's once in a blue moon, because most of the time you're just too tired and you'd actually prefer to sleep." But unlike his dad, he's not the type to write love letters. "There's no shortage of how much I tell her I love her," Hemsworth admits. "But I guess there's no detail in it, why or how."

Now, Hemsworth is working on being a more thoughtful husband. "It's funny," he says. "I can be so attentive and listen to people I hardly know, then you get home and you're like, 'What was that? The 'Yeah, no, that sounds good.' Why do we do that? But you've got to switch off at some point, you know?" Whether he's at home or on location, he says, "I prefer the efficiency of phone calls. With texts, the back and forth pulls me away from the kids and what I'm doing. Not to say I don't do it. But as a society, we're close to not communicating verbally anymore."

Case in point: When he was shooting Avengers: Infinity War with the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, no one was talking in between takes. "There was a circle of people sitting on their phones, so I was like, 'Hey, remember when we used to talk to each other?'" Hemsworth says. "Chris Pratt gets up and goes, 'F--k. I know, man. It's f--ked, isn't it?' And he throws his phone down."