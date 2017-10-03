Las Vegas Shooting Victim and Man Who Saved Him Reunite on Today

In times of tragedy, there are unexpectant heroes among us. Just ask Tom McIntosh, whose life was saved by a complete stranger.

While lone gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 Route 91 Harvest Festival concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, McIntosh fled for cover, looking for an escape for his wife and himself. After helping his spouse and another woman over a wall to safety, he was shot in the leg.

"By the time I got over the wall, my pants were already soaked and my shoe was full of blood," he recalled to Today's Savannah Guthrie during Tuesday morning's broadcast. "I wouldn't have made it. I know I wouldn't have, so I'm very thankful that James was there to help me."