Rodriguez also said that his daily FaceTime calls with his daughters have changed in that they now call more often and ask for the "Jenny From the Block" singer.

"Listen, I'll take anything I can get from my girls," he told Jimmy Kimmel.

Unfortunately for Rodriguez, Lopez' twins, Emme and Max, don't seem impressed with his baseball achievements, either.

"I think they're impressed on how big I am," Rodriguez said. "I don't think they've ever seen someone so tall."