Keith Urban Performs Touching Rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" at Nashville Vigil for Las Vegas

While nearly 2,000 miles separated him from Las Vegas, Keith Urban had the victims of Sunday night's deadliest mass shooting in American history on his mind and in his heart.

In honor of the 59 concertgoers who have died and the 527 injured, country stars like Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Alison Krauss, Chip Esten and Urban banded together and took the stage during a candlelight vigil in Nashville Monday night.

Organized by the city, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the Country Music Association, the event drew a crowd of reportedly 600 people. Urban serenaded attendees with Simon & Garfunkel's soothing "Bridge Over Troubled Water" after sharing with the crowd how he had learned of Sunday night's devastating turn of events.