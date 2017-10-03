Late-Night Hosts Call on Politicians to Take Action After Las Vegas Tragedy

After the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas, the late-night talk-show hosts used their platform to call for change.

Seth Meyers, for instance, called on congress to take action.

"But to congress, I would just like to say, are there no steps we can take as a nation to prevent gun violence? Or, is this just how it is and how it's going to continue to be?" the Late Night With Seth Meyers host said. "Because when you say, which you always say, now is not the time to talk about it, what you really mean is, there's never a time to talk about it. And it would be so much more honest if you would just admit that your plan is to never talk about it and never take any action."

Meyers also took a moment to recognize the "truly wonderful moment" when lawmakers welcomed Rep. Steve Scalise back to Capitol Hill after he was shot during a GOP team baseball practice this summer. The host then summarized how Scalise said his ability to live today is proof that miracles really do happen; however, the host also said that praying for miracles isn't enough to combat gun violence.

"But is that the best plan D.C. has for dealing with gun violence? When there's a shooting, we just pray for a miracle? Because maybe that is it. But if you're not willing to do anything, just be honest and tell us," Meyers said. "This is how it is. This is how it will continue to be. Instead of saying, this isn't the time to talk about it, just say we're never going to talk about it. If it's going to be thoughts and prayers from here on out, the least you can do is be honest about that."