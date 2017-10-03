Tom Petty Dead at 66: Music's Biggest Stars Remember the Rock 'n' Roll Legend

Keith Urban Performs Touching Rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" at Nashville Vigil for Las Vegas
Tom Petty has passed away at the age of 66.
After experiencing cardiac arrest early Monday morning, his manager confirmed to E! News that the rocker could not be revived.
"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," the statement read. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."
Throughout the day, many musicians took to Twitter and expressed their fond memories of the rock star.
In fact, some were quick to express their condolences after multiple reports reported his death. The L.A.P.D. would later apologize for "any inconvenience" in the reporting.
We've pulled just a few of the powerful messages from fellow singers in and around Hollywood. Read their messages below:
Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017
So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family.— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 3, 2017
This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ?? #RIPTomPetty— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017
I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017
?you belong somewhere you feel free.?
?
No......not Tom Petty.— Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 2, 2017
Today Just gets worse . The very talented musician , writer Tom Petty has just passed away . Another great has... https://t.co/7L6gdlMD3E— Meat Loaf (@RealMeatLoaf) October 2, 2017
Just when I thought today could not get any worse?— Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 2, 2017
R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration.
R.I.P. Tom Petty ?— J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 2, 2017
This one is for you Tom. It's for all of us today. RIP . We won't back down https://t.co/SOnQn2qM3m— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) October 2, 2017
"I wanna write her name in the sky— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) October 3, 2017
I'm gonna free fall out into nothing
Gonna leave this world for a while" Rest in peace Tom Petty ?
"I'm gonna keep this world from dragging me down, I'll stand my ground." -Tom Petty#timely— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017
Growing up in the 1980s in MTV America, Tom Petty might as well have been the Beatles. the music? https://t.co/GQDjvTHeOy— Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) October 3, 2017
What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family.— josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017
My ?? goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I'm one.— Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tom and his family during this time.
