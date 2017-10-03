Tom Petty Dead at 66: Music's Biggest Stars Remember the Rock 'n' Roll Legend

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Keith Urban, Nashville Candlelight Vigil For Las Vegas

Keith Urban Performs Touching Rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" at Nashville Vigil for Las Vegas

Coldplay

Coldplay and R.E.M.'s Peter Buck Perform a Touching Tribute to Tom Petty

Tom Petty

Remembering Tom Petty: The Quintessential All-American Rock Star Who Never Backed Down

Tom Petty has passed away at the age of 66.

After experiencing cardiac arrest early Monday morning, his manager confirmed to E! News that the rocker could not be revived.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," the statement read. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends." 

Throughout the day, many musicians took to Twitter and expressed their fond memories of the rock star.

In fact, some were quick to express their condolences after multiple reports reported his death. The L.A.P.D. would later apologize for "any inconvenience" in the reporting. 

Photos

Tom Petty: A Life in Pictures

We've pulled just a few of the powerful messages from fellow singers in and around Hollywood. Read their messages below:

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2017's Fallen Stars

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tom and his family during this time. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Music , Death , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.