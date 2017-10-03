Miley Cyrus Performs "The Climb" in Honor of Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Sticks and stones may break bones, but words can heal.

Kicking off her week-long stint at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus lent her big talents to a worthy cause, honoring the victims of Sunday's tragic Las Vegas shooting with an emotional tribute of Dido's "No Freedom" during Monday's episode. In addition to opening the show (backed by Adam Sandler on guitar), Cyrus closed the show by performing "The Climb."

The singer will be performing on NBC's late-night show every night from Oct. 2-6, which has been dubbed "Miley Week."

"This morning, we woke up to the news of another senseless shooting. This time in Las Vegas. In the face of tragedies and acts of terror, we need to remember that good still exists in this world," host Jimmy Fallon shared when the show began. "We're here to entertain you tonight, and that's what we're going to do."

Before the inaugural episode of "Miley Week," the country girl took to Instagram to spread some love with her message to the 59 people who were killed, the more than 400 injured and their families.