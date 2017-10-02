Tom Petty Dead at 66 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest: See His Life in Pictures

Lester Cohen/WireImage
A music legend has left this world, but not without making his mark first.
E! News can confirm Tom Petty passed away at the age of 66 after going into cardiac arrest on Sunday night. He was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica hospital where he died.
"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," his manager said in a statement. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."
Though his passing has deeply saddened his fans, the music industry and the world, in general, the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers did not go without having a long, happy and successful life.
A three-time Grammy winner, Petty released a total of 13 studio albums, was inducted into the Hall of Fame, played at sold-out music venues across the world and, in 2017, was named MusicCares Person of the Year.
Aside from his musical accomplishments, Petty also raised two daughters, Adria Petty and Kimberly Violette Petty, who he shared with his ex-wife, Jane Benyo. The couple was married for 22 years, from 1974 to 1996.
He remarried Dana York in 2001, who was with him at the time of his death.
Scroll below to see more of Petty's life in photos...
Ed Caraeff/Getty Images
Petty was best known as the lead singer of the famous rock band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Here, they posed together in 1976—the same year they released their eponymous debut album.The group would go on to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.
Deborah Feingold/Getty Images
One of the most epic moments for Petty's band was touring with Bob Dylan during his True Confessions Tour. Here, the legends posed together at Farm Aid on Sept. 22, 1985 in Champaign, Illinois. In the late '80s, Petty and Dylan came together as a part of the supergroup founded by Jeff Lynne, the Traveling Wilburys alongside George Harrison and Roy Orbison.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Petty was married to his first wife, Jane Benyo, for 22 years. They wed in 1974 and had two daughters together, Adria and Kimberly, before they divorced in 1996.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Petty went on to marry Dana York in 2001. They were still together at the time of Petty's death.
VEVO
Petty's "Last Dance With Mary Jane" won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Male Video in 1994. It featured Petty as a morgue assistant who takes home a beautiful dead woman to be his "bride." It was loosely based off of a scene in Charles Dickens' Great Expectations.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
The Heartbreakers had plenty of iconic music videos. In fact, in 1995, Petty won MTV's prestigious Video Vanguard Award.
SGranitz/WireImage
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999.
KMazur/WireImage
The group performed during the 2002 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony during which they were being honored.
John Medina/WireImage
Stevie Nicks helped make for one legendary moment when she performed with Petty and The Heartbreakers at the Greek Theater on Oct. 27, 2006.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Another incredible moment in Petty's life was when he performed during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLII in 2008, between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots.
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
Jeff Lynne and Petty were close friends and partners in music. Lynne helped produced many of Petty's songs. Here, they posed together at an event for the Reel to Reel: Mr. Blue Sky: The Story of Jeff Lynne and ELO at the Grammy Museum on Sept. 12, 2012.
Brandon Marshall/Rex Features/ZUMAPRESS.com
Petty looked happy as can be while performing in Colorado in 2012.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Petty posed with his daughter, Adria, and his second wife, Dana, at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards.
Baden Roth/ZUMAPRESS.com
The American rockstar performed for a sold out show in London, Ontario in 2013, nearly 40 years after he first began performing.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Petty and The Heartbreakers kicked off their summer 2014 tour in support of their last album Hypnotic Eye in San Diego on Aug. 3, 2014.
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame
The musician was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2016.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Petty performed during MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony in Feb. 2017 during which he was honored as Person of the Year.
Gary Miller/Getty Images
One of his final performances, Petty took the stage during the third day of KAABOO Del Mar on Sept. 17, 2017, in Del Mar, Calif.
Our thoughts are with the Petty family at this time.
