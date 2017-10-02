Jimmy Kimmel Gets Emotional When Responding to Las Vegas Shooting: "It's Too Much to Even Process"

On Monday night's all-new Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host began his show with an emotional monologue about what occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
"Here we are again in the aftermath of another terrible, inexplicable, shocking and painful tragedy. This time in Las Vegas, which happens to be my home town," Jimmy shared. "Of course, we pray for the victims—and for their families and friends and we wonder why, even though there's probably no way to ever know why a human being would do something like this to other human beings who were at a concert having fun, listening to music."
He continued while trying to hold back tears, "As a result of [the shooting] this morning, we have children are without parents and fathers are without sons, mothers without daughters. We lost two officers, we lost a nurse from Tennessee, we lost a special-ed teacher from a local school here in Manhattan Beach. It's the kind of thing that makes you want to throw up or give up. It's too much to even process."
As of press time, police confirmed that 59 people had died and 527 others were injured after a gunman identified as Stephen Paddock opened fire from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
During his monologue, Jimmy criticized White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' comments at a press conference where she said it was "not the time" for a political debate on guns. He also criticized a group of Republicans who he claims are supporting the NRA.
"I've been reading comments from people who say this is terrible but there's nothing we can do about it and I disagree with that. Of course there is something we can do about it," Jimmy explained. "I don't know why do our so-called leaders continue to allow this to happen? Or maybe a better question—why do we continue to let them allow it to happen?"
Before he concluded his opening speech, Jimmy urged viewers at home to make a difference and have their voices heard. He also expressed hope that "common sense" will prevail when it comes to gun control.
"I just want to laugh about things every night but it seems to be becoming increasingly difficult lately. It feels like someone has opened a window into hell. What I'm talking about tonight isn't about gun control. It's about common sense," he shared. "Common sense says no good will ever come from allowing a person to have weapons that can take down 527 Americans at a concert. Common sense says you don't let those who suffer from mental illness buy guns."
