Dancing with the Stars Week 3: Can it Be Guilty Pleasures Week Every Week?

There is no denying that today was a bad day.

In the aftermath of last night's horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas, it was hard to imagine having a good time watching Dancing with the Stars, but as Tom Bergeron said as he opened tonight's show, "the show must go on."

And it turned out that DWTS did provide a great distraction from the horrors of the real world tonight as it celebrated stars' guilty pleasures. There was break dancing (sorta), and superhero dancing, and a performance of an NSYNC song by Frankie Muniz, and even an 80s workout routine featuring Nick Lachey.

It was delightful, and it felt good to smile for a couple of hours, especially considering that no one went home tonight, and not a single performance was embarrassingly bad. So let's talk about the dances now, shall we?