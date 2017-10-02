Christina Grimmie's Family Reaches Out to Las Vegas Shooting Victims: ''We Are Beyond Devastated''

Almost 16 months ago, Christina Grimmie was shot and killed by a deranged fan before her concert in Orlando, Florida. Today, Christina's family is speaking out to more victims of gun violence after the most deadly shooting in modern history occurred last night.
On Sunday, a lone gunman, Stephen Paddock, took aim at concert goers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, killing 59 people and injuring over 400. The tragic events have sent shock-waves through both the country and Christina's family, who know too well what it's like to lose someone to gun violence.
Christina's family tweeted a message of support, writing, "We are beyond devastated to hear of last night’s tragedy in Las Vegas. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims and the family and friends of those who were taken last night. We truly understand what these families are experiencing and hope to help in some way."
STATEMENT FROM THE GRIMMIE FAMILY: #PrayForLasVegas pic.twitter.com/OFvAL34lYw— Christina Grimmie (@TheRealGrimmie) October 3, 2017
Last night at 10 p.m. local time, Las Vegas police said, a "lone gunman" released a rapid-fire barrage of bullets during Jason Aldean's concert. The gunman was later identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock from Mesquite, N.V.
Authorities discovered that Paddock fired at the crowd of about 22,000, sending concertgoers running for their lives, from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Monday that authorities believe Paddock killed himself before officers entered his room; initially, officials had said police fatally shot Paddock.
Paddock is believed to have checked into the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sept. 28, Lombardo revealed during a press conference, and he had an "excess of ten rifles" in his room. The venue, run by MGM Resorts, stretches across 15 acres and has a capacity of 40,000 people.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events," MGM Resorts tweeted after the shooting. "We're grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders."
At least one off-duty Las Vegas police officer was among those shot, Lombardo said.
Since the news hit, many famous faces have taken to social media to pour out love, art and dollars to the victims and their families.
Country singer Maren Morris released a new song called "Dear Hate" in the wake of the attacks. The Grammy winner also announced that she will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the Music City Cares Fund.
Florida Georgia Line took to Instagram and announced their $10,000 donation to a Las Vegas victims fund. The GoFundMe page was set up by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak. Both Thomas Rhett and Jason Derulo have accepted the challenge.