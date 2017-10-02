Maren Morris Releases New Song "Dear Hate" Following Las Vegas Shooting

Big & Rich Recall Meeting Victim of Las Vegas Mass Shooting Hours Before His Death: "It's Unthinkable"
Maren Morris is doing her part to spread some good in the wake of Sunday night's Las Vegas shooting.
In a new social media post, the country singer known for her hit songs including "My Church" and "I Could Use a Love Song," announced the release of a new track for a good cause.
"I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I'll put it out," she wrote to her followers. "I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there's never a right time."
Maren continued, "Hate is everywhere, and I'm sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That's what it's here for. Here is 'Dear Hate.' #LovesGonnaConquerAll."
The Grammy winner also announced that she will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the Music City Cares Fund.
Ever since the news came out about the Las Vegas shooting, many in the country music community have expressed their desire to help.
Florida Georgia Line took to Instagram and announced their $10,000 donation to a Las Vegas victims fund. The GoFundMe page was set up by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak.
"The families and victims affected by the horrific @route91harvest tragedy need our help," the country music duo shared on Instagram. "Every little bit helps. Let's give the hurt families one less thing to worry about in this time of distress…Times like this call for us to come together and do what we can to make a difference. Let's ease the financial burden on the families and victims of this senseless tragedy. Much love y'all."
Thomas Rhett later commented with "Done" while Jason Derulo said "I'm with you 100 percent."