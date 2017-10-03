25 Genius Couples Halloween Costume Ideas

It's officially October and you know what that means: Time to get going on that Halloween costume.

If you're rolling solo on the big night, we don't blame you for thinking like a single lady and going the sexy costume route. However, if you're spoken for, make it fun by literally attaching yourselves at the hip for Halloween. If dressing as a box of candy isn't quite you're vibe, there are also sexy couple costumes a plenty.

Just one question: Are you the fun, quirky couple or the sultry, show-off kind?

Take your pick!

Lion Tamer Couples Costume

Yandy Mr. Ringmaster Costume, $119; Yandy Sexy Lion Costume, $119

Cop & Convict

Men's Escaped Convict Costume, $46; Cops Bombshell Costume, $37

Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head

Adult Mr. or Mrs. Potato Head Deluxe Costume, $35 each

Survivor Jumpsuit Couples Costume

Men's Survivor Jumpsuit Costume, $80; Women's Survivor Jumpsuit Costume, $49

Super Video Game Couple

Deluxe Men's Raccoon Mario Costume, $80; Perilous Princess Costume, $50

Bad Habit Couples Costume

Men's Priest Costume, $50; Bad Habit Nun Costume, $55

Groovy Couple

Men's Groovy Costume, $40

Flip Flops

Flip Flop Costume, $61

Scream Team Couple

Men's Hell Of A Guy Devil Costume, $42; Scream Queen Costume, $45

Beer-ly Feeling It Couple

Mens Bavarian Lederhosen Costume, $45; Pink Lederhosen Beer Babe Costume, $55

Corpse Bride & Groom

Couples Ladies and Mens Corpse Dead Bride & Groom Fancy Dress Costumes Outfits, $98

Nerds Candy

Nerds Box Couples Costume, $70

Old West Couple

Men's Western Cowboy Costume, $35; Wild West Cowgirl Costume, $60

Jokersters Couple

Men's Jokester Super Villain Costume, $45; Daddy's Babygirl Costume, $45

Lock & Key

Adult Key To My Heart Couples Costume Set, $44

Lobsters

Men's Lobster Costume, $75; Yandy Sexy Lobster Costume, $30

Top Guns

Mens Top Gun Costume, $55; Mens Top Gun Costume, $50

Lycan & Werewolf

Men's Gray Lycan Costume, $65; Sexy Hungry Werewolf Costume, $60

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

Adult's Ham and Swiss Couples Costumes, $45

Sailor & Goldfish

Sailor Costume, $46; Deluxe Sexy Goldfish Costume, $112

Soap & Loofah

Adult Soap and Loofah Couples Costume, $60

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Adult Peanut Butter And Jelly Couple Costume, $40

Zombie Bride & Groom

Mens Ladies Couples Fancy Dress Zombie Bride & Groom Halloween Costumes Outfits, $130

Tooth Fairy & Tooth

Tooth Fairy and Tooth Adult Costume, $60

USB Port & Stick

Couples Adult USB Port & Stick Costume, $30

Whatever you do, just don't be that boring couple that doesn't dress up at all.

