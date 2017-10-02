K.C. Undercover Star Zendaya Talks About the Necessity of Diversity at Disney Channel

Zendaya is using her status to speak up!

The K.C. Undercover star sat down with friend and fellow female force Yara Shahidifor Glamour magazine's powerful new issue.

During the interview, the TV and film star talked about female empowerment, using her social media as a platform to bring about change and her Disney Channel show, which is gearing up for a fourth season.

When Yara asked the Spider-Man: Homecoming star about taking control as a producer of the hit teen show, Zendaya made it clear that not taking control of the show's narrative was not an option.

The 21-year-old said, "I didn’t feel like there was any other choice. I was like, 'If I’m going to do this, this is how it has to be.' There needs to be a black family on the Disney Channel."

She continued, "A lot of people who aren’t people of color can’t quite understand what it’s like to grow up and not see yourself in mainstream media. And you know, there is so much work left to be done."