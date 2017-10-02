Tom Petty Dead at 66: Reports

Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Jerod Harris/Getty Images
UPDATE: TMZ is reporting that the singer has not passed, however, he's not expected to live throughout the day. A chaplain has reportedly been been called to his hospital room and the family has a do not resuscitate order. The outlet reports that he is still clinging to life.
The LAPD has also tweeted an apology for providing inaccurate information: "The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources. However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting."
Additionally, the official Twitter went on, "The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources."
______
The world just dimmed a little as music just lost one of its biggest stars...
Iconic singer Tom Petty has passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest, CBS News reports. The "Free Falling" singer was reportedly taken off of life support after having no brain activity. He was 66.
On Sunday night, the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers was rushed to the local hospital after being found unconscious and not breathing at his Malibu home, E! News can confirm.
TMZ reports that paramedics were eventually able to get a pulse and the "Won't Back Down" singer was ultimately rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support.
Ed Caraeff/Getty Images
Earlier today, Los Angeles County Fire confirmed to E! News that a call for an unconscious male patient, age 66, came in at 22:45 on Sunday.
The fire department spokesperson confirmed to E! News that a patient living at the address where Petty lives was transported to a local cardiac facility after it was verbalized to EMTs that the patient was in full cardiac arrest.
The spokesperson said, "This is a place where we take patients who get pulses back. When we handed him over he was still unconscious but he did have pulses and we were assisting his breathing."
The Lost Hills Sheriff's Department later confirmed that the patient was Petty.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
The news comes as quite a shock to fans. Just days ago, the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers singer played the famed Hollywood Bowl on Monday, Sept. 25.
During his long and storied career, Petty released 13 studio albums. The three-time Grammy winner was recently honored as the 2017 MusicCares Person of the Year.
The rock legend had two daughters Adria Petty and Kimberly Violette Petty. He was married to Dana York since 2001.
TMZ was the first outlet to report this story.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!