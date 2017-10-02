Lady Gaga Guides Digital Meditation After Las Vegas Massacre

Lady Gaga is doing what she can to give back following the Las Vegas massacre.

The singer is setting up a 20-minute moment of meditation, silence and prayer for the families, victims and anyone affected by what's now being called the deadliest shooting in the United States. So far, 58 people are dead and more than 500 people are injured after a "lone gunman" released a rapid-fire barrage of bullets during Jason Aldean's concert at the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night.

Gaga hopes to unite the world amid the heartbreak.