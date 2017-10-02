Crystal Hefner Breaks Her Silence After Hugh Hefner Is Laid to Rest

Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Hefner is speaking about the death of her husband.
"I haven't been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences," Crystal tells E! News in a statement. "I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief."
Hefner passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday. Crystal also then confirms that Hugh was laid to rest this weekend. "We laid him to rest Saturday," she says. "He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity."
Crystal continues, "He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world. I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him."
The 31-year-old adds, "He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner."
Hugh's children—daughter Christie Hefner, 64, David Hefner, 62, Marston Hefner, 27, and Cooper Hefner, 26, as well as a small group of friends, including Playboy staffers, attended the funeral, which took place at the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery.
Hef was laid to rest right next to Marilyn Monroe's burial spot. He had bought the crypt in 1992 for $75,000.
Other famous people buried in the cemetery includeNatalie Wood, Florence Henderson, Truman Capote, Eve Arden, Don Knotts, Walter Matthau, Carroll O'Connor and Roy Oribison.
"I join the world in mourning," Crystal tells us. "I thank you for all of your condolences. To the people leaving sentiments at the front gate, we see you and grieve with you."
A day after Hef's death, his children gathered together for a family dinner at Katsuya in Brentwood. The gathering reportedly included a toast, presumably in honor of the late mogul. Hef's last will and testament have not been made public, although according to past reports, his fortune, worth between $43 million and $110 million, is expected to go to his family and charities.