Tom Petty Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

The music community is rallying around Tom Petty after the rockstar experienced a horrible health scare.

TMZ reports that the musician was rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest.

Paramedics rushed to his Malibu home and were able to get a pulse. He was ultimately rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was reportedly put on life support.

Los Angeles County Fire confirms to E! News that a patient was transported to a local cardiac facility. It was verbalized that the patient was in cardiac arrest. "This is a place where we take patients who get pulses back. When we handed him over he was still unconscious but he did have pulses and we were assisting his breathing."