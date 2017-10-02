Drake's Dad Tattooed the Rapper's Face on His Arm

Would you ever tattoo a family member's face on your body? Sound off in the comments below.

Tattoo removal can be very painful so hopefully Dean McDermott hasn't jinxed his marriage by getting not one but two tattoos of wife Tori Spelling. Not only does he have Tori's name emblazoned on his wrist but her portrait stares out from his arm as well.

Britney Spears seems to have selected her tattoos using the same careful process she used when selecting husbands and managers. The Kanji symbol meant to stand for 'mysterious' is thought to actually translate into 'strange'. Strange would also sum up the pink lips she had tattooed on her wrist the night she shaved all of her hair off.

The brunette bombshell has multiple tattoos, including a William Shakespeare quote on her shoulder. In 2011, Fox began removing a portrait of Marilyn Monroe on her forearm.

It would seem the soccer stud is a man of few words, so he let's his tattoos do the talking. "I think everybody's got a way of expressing their feelings, and mine is through my tattoos," he's said. All three of his kids also share real estate on their dad's fit bod!

Among the sexy star's many symbolic tats are the geographical coordinates of the places her children were brought into her life. They cover the spot on her arm where she had ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton’s name removed. Don't expect to see Brad Pitt's name on her body, though. She has said, "I'll never be stupid enough to have a man's name tattooed on me again."

The E! star and her ex-hubby took those wedding vows to the next level by etching each other's initials into their hands.

We're not sure how we feel about the elaborate arm art, but the crooner definitely scores points with us for showing a cute canine a little love.

The songbird shows off just one of her 21 tattoos, "rebelle fleur," which is French for "unruly flower."

The "This Is How We Do" singer keeps it simple but sweet with a small strawberry.

The former Disney darling trades in her mouse ears for a permanent pair of butterfly wings on the back of her neck.

Talk about an affectionate mama's boy! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star immortalizes the face of mom Kris Jenner on his right arm, which complements his tattoo of father Robert Kardashian on his left arm.

The Gossip Girl alum gives new meaning to the phrase "birds of a feather" by getting inked with an image that matches one that a buddy reportedly has, too.

Mother Monster herself revealed in a Reddit AMA that her Monster Paw tattoo is, "the symbol of my fans as they have held their paws high in the crowd every night since we became a community. I cherish it for its meaning, the loyalty, devotion, and strength we share. I wanted it engraved on me forever."

The country singer wears his support for his interpretation of the 2nd Amendment on his back

The Scream Queens waves hello to her "I Believe" ink.

The Blink 182 drummer is covered with ink from head to toe.

In addition to a lion tat she got with gal pal Rihanna, the supermodel rocks "Breathe Deep" on her bicep.

Well, this is one way to promote your band's new album on live TV.

It's been rumored that this singer's eye tattoo is a sign for the Illuminati, but there has never been confirmation.

The celeb sports a pair of angel wings on her back and a reminder of her last name, naturally!

The Biebs shows off just a sample of his extensive portfolio of body art. In July, the singer got inked in honor of his friends' daughter who was diagnosed with a serious brain condition.

The singer gets most of her ink by famed celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang McCurdy.

The Voice judge loves his tattoos, and we love his amazing body even more!

The actress dished about her new ink at Comic-Con, explaining why she ultimately chose the symbol for water: "It's the color of a scar so it's au naturel and it's literally the most unrebellious tattoo that anybody could ever get."

The wild child singer has a number of tats, including a portrait of her grandmother, a dreamcatcher and the words "Just Breathe" under her breast.

The former Lizzie McGuire star went under the needle for a dainty sparrow tattoo.

This One Direction member flaunts a small sample of his more than 60 tattoos, including a large butterfly on his chest.

The "Cool For the Summer" songstress replaced what she referred to as a "vagina tattoo" with a large rose.

The actor pays homage to his family with a tattoo that resembles a two-cell chart, with "A" written on the top left and part of "M P Z" printed on the right side.

The Dancing With the Stars winner commemorated her milestone finish with some fresh ink. "I got this as a reminder that what we are searching for can only be found within yourself....not from your job, how much money you make, who your dating, how many followers you have," she wrote on Instagram.

The stunning starlet opted for an Arabic phrase that translates to, "Love Yourself.'

There's nothing like matching tattoos to celebrate a best friendship!

The 26-year-old singer instagrammed (and promptly deleted ) a skull tattoo of the Venus de Milo.

On to the next one! The "Fancy" rapper was recently spotted leaving a Beverly Hills cosmetic center after getting a tribute tattoo to former boyfriend A$AP Rocky removed.

The "Anaconda" rapper rocks one tattoo only, meaning "God is always with you" in English.

The "Thinking Out Loud" singer got the enormous lion inked on his chest in honor of his three sold-out shows at Wembley.

But what was Drake's inspiration behind the ink? Bersekov told E! News that the rapper said Mo' Better Blues is one of his all-time favorites, adding, "That movie kind of inspired him."

Speaking of new ink, last week Drake immortalized Denzel Washington with a tattoo of the actor's character Bleek Gilliam from the 1990 film Mo' Better Blues tatted onto his arm by Toronto-based tattoo artist Inal Bersekov.

A post shared by Inal Bersekov (@inalbersekov) on Sep 16, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

"Had the honor and privilege of tattooing @champagnepapi fathers portrait on the man himself @therealdennisg thank you again Dennis for the hospitality and for letting me do this for ya," Money Mike wrote alongside a photo of the work of art. "CHUUUCH! #theartofmoneymike #portraitduties #drake #dennis #drakespops #hesatlikeachamp #hospitality #goodpeople #letsgettowork #bookyourapptnow #getatme #doitnow #depositrequired #getinwhereyoufitin (909)539-7489 for tattoo appts. Thanks."

Money Mike took to his website to explain the process and thank Dennis for coming to him.

Dennis looked to celebrity tattoo artist Money Mike for the new ink, which is features the rapper looking over his shoulder and giving that Drake look we all know and love.

Dennis Graham took a page out of his son's book and decided to tattoo a picture of the rapper's face on his arm. As you may know, Drake himself has several tattoos of family, friends and icons, including: Lil Wayne , Denzel Washington , Aaliyah and even his father's mug shot.

Drake 's dad just took fatherly pride to a whole new level!

