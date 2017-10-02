Ben Stiller Steps Out on Red Carpet With Daughter Ella Months After Announcing Separation

Ben Stiller has a special plus one—his teenage daughter, Ella.

The comedian stepped out on the red carpet Sunday night in honor of the New York Film Festival premiere of his new film, The Meyerowitz Stories. Looking dapper in a black suit and striped tie, he looked picture-perfect alongside his 15-year-old daughter, Ella Olivia Stiller, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Christine Taylor. The teen came dressed to impress the industry crowd, opting for an emerald cocktail dress, gold clutch and coordinating heels.

There was no shortage of smiles from the duo as they posed along the red carpet for throngs of photographers. While the actor carries on with business as usual, it's been more than four months since he and his ex unexpectedly announced their separation following 17 years of marriage.