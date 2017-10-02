Country Music Star Jake Owen Describes "Running in Chaos" in Las Vegas Shooting

As a gunman fired at a sea of thousands of people at an open-air concert in Las Vegas, Jake Owen was among them.

As the country star recalled to Today's Matt Lauerand Savannah Guthrie via telephone Monday morning, he had been on stage at the final concert of the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night when identified gunman Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old resident of Mesquite, Nevada, began shooting at the crowd of 22,000 concertgoers, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"Unfortunately, I ran the opposite direction from where my shelter would be, which is my bus, which was on the opposite side of the stage," Owen, who had performed earlier in the night, described. "I just ran, like everyone else. At one point, I was crouched down behind a cross bar with about 20 other people that were—you know, people that come to the show—and everyone was asking if everyone was ok. There was blood on people and you could see a couple folks in the streets that looked like they had been shot, lying there. It was literally like a movie that you feel like you've seen before that's not real life."