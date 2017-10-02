Mariah Carey Leads Celebrity Tributes to Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

ITV
ITV
Mariah Carey is sending all her love to Sin City.
In a satellite interview from her home in Malibu, the singer learned about the tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas as she spoke to ITV's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain. Carey, who ended her two-year residency at Caesars Palace in July and will perform several holiday shows in December, said she will continue to "pray for the victims."
"Have they caught the shooter?" she asked.
(Police later identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nevada; he killed at least 50 people and injured 406 more, police said in a press conference.)
Carey was visibly shaken by the news. "Wow, that's awful. Again, I pray for the victims and hope all these can stop as soon as possible," the singer said. "I've spent a lot of time in Vegas, and this type of thing happening anywhere is a huge tragedy...I continue to pray for the victims. I hope we have an end to this as soon as possible. It's terrible because people are going out to listen to music. Really, they're out for the night and something like this happens...It's shocking."
The Grammy winner said it's hard understand when "something shocking like this happens, saying, "No one could've expected it. It's just…it's just wrong. I really don't know what to say."
Before going to commercial break, Morgan noted Carey had not been schedule to appear on the show to discuss the tragedy and asked to postpone their interview to a more suitable time.
After the interview, Carey sent more support to Las Vegas via Twitter:
Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety ??— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017
The gunfire began at the end of Jason Aldean's concert; E! News later confirmed with the country singer's rep that he escaped unharmed. Within moments, police shut down the Las Vegas Strip and urged the public to stay away as they searched for the suspect and secured the area. Flights in and out of nearby McCarran International Airport were also temporarily halted.
Police used explosives to enter Paddock's room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and they they found him dead on the scene. A spokesperson for MGM Resorts International tweeted out a statement Monday, saying its "thoughts" and "prayers" are with victims of the "tragic" event. "We're grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders."
Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events. We?re grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders. pic.twitter.com/Arf8edj1iZ— Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017
This is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
On Monday, President Donald Trump shared his sympathies in a tweet:
My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017
His daughter, adviser Ivanka Trump, also commented on the tragedy:
1:2 America woke up this morning to the horrific news of a devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017
2:2 Our collective hearts are breaking for the victims and their families. ?? #lasVegas— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 2, 2017
Other celebrities also took to Twitter to share their prayers for those affected:
Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray.— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017
Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017
Spent I don't know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage... know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire...— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017
I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others... and so many people are gone... this is heartbreaking— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017
Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - Céline xx... #LasVegas— Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017
Woke up to the heartbreaking news from Las Vegas, my thoughts are with everyone and their families. Love. H— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 2, 2017
Saying a prayer for all the victims & their loved ones, also for the residents & visitors of Las Vegas! This was a horrific act of terror!!— Rihanna (@rihanna) October 2, 2017
Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice.— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017
Can't believe the news. In shock. Too close to home. #prayforvegas https://t.co/F5iryBTFf8— HIGH VALLEY (@HIGHVALLEY) October 2, 2017
My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss.— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 2, 2017
Devastated waking up to the news of the shooting in Las Vegas. Praying for the victims and their families and friends. #PRAYERSFORVEGAS— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 2, 2017
Don't even know what to say. To be in Vegas while this is happening, brings a pain to my heart. My team and I are safe Thank God! Prayers up— Trey Songz (@TreySongz) October 2, 2017
Woke up to the horrific news coming out of Las Vegas. Sending thoughts and prayers to the people affected. I?m heartbroken and in disbelief— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 2, 2017
the events in Las Vegas are beyond anyone?s comprehension. My thoughts and love are with everyone affected by this senseless tragedy ????— Liam (@LiamPayne) October 2, 2017
My heart breaks...biggest mass shooting in US history. Praying for Las Vegas.— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) October 2, 2017
Heartbroken by the news out of Las Vegas.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017
Praying for those of us waiting for news from loved ones who went to hear live music on a Sunday.
Prayers to those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas. We share the pain of those who lost loved ones and offer hope to those recovering— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 2, 2017
No words, just absolutely sick to my stomach.... Vegas be safe. Prayers to victims. ?— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) October 2, 2017
Hearing crazy news coming out of my hometown... Las Vegas, please, stay safe.— NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) October 2, 2017
Oh God. Just woke up to this sickening news. What is happening to this country? Those poor poor people. I?m numb.— Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 2, 2017
I have no words.......completely heartbroken. Vegas my heart is with you...... #PrayForVegas— Sofia Carson (@SofiaCarson) October 2, 2017
Oh God. Vegas. WTF is happening. Can?t keep up with all the pain this country is facing. Sending love to Vegas.— bob saget (@bobsaget) October 2, 2017
Getting sick of waking up to a world that shows so much hate and anger. More love. Def more love for the innocent suffering in Las Vegas. ??— Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) October 2, 2017
The news from Las Vegas is heartbreaking. Devastating.— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 2, 2017
Vegas keep safe. I'm so sorry for what is happening right now. It is horrific just to see the videos.. I can't imagine what you are feeling.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) October 2, 2017
Too much to comprehend. These poor people. This poor country.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017
This Las Vegas shooting is devastating and horrific. Thoughts and prayers to everyone who has been impacted by this. #prayforvegas— Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) October 2, 2017
I can't believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! ? My prayers go out to the victims & their families. ?— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 2, 2017
The saddest part is that this has happened before and that it will happen again. We NEED stricter gun reform.— Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) October 2, 2017
Woke up to see the saddest thing, violence and evil. My heart breaks for all the victims in the Las Vegas tragedy. My prayers are with U. -B— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 2, 2017
Just woke up to horrific news. Worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Thoughts and prayers, Las Vegas. ????— Jensen Ackles (@JensenAckles) October 2, 2017
Waking up to the horrible news coming out of Las Vegas. I?m heartbroken.— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) October 2, 2017
Praying for everyone in Las Vegas to stay safe.— Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) October 2, 2017
Police urged families trying to locate missing loved ones to call 1-866-535-5654.
Officers have detained Marilou Danley, whom they described as Paddock's "companion."