Jason Aldean Safe After Gunman Kills 50 People, Injures 200 More in Las Vegas

More than 50 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival on the 32nd floor of Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m. local time and later killed the suspected gunman in the resort. Law enforcement officials have identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nevada, NBC News' Pete Williams reported.

Police closed part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said in a news conference that more than 200 people had also been injured.

Jason Aldean was on stage performing during the final night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival at the Las Vegas Village when the gunfire began; the hotel is located across the street from the festival grounds. Footage from the concert shows Aldean running offstage as several gunshots rang out. The "Any Ol' Barstool" singer confirmed his safety Monday morning via Instagram. "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe," the musician wrote. "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate."