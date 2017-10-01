Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome Son Gunner Stone

Speidi's son has arrived!
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have announced the birth of their son, named Gunner Stone. Born at 3:06 p.m. Sunday, the newborn weighed in at 6 lbs., 12 oz., and measured 19 inches long.
"Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon," the couple's rep told Us Weekly Sunday, adding that the Hills couple's firstborn has blond hair and blue eyes.
Just days ago, Montag shared a picture from her maternity shoot on Instagram, writing, "What a blessed journey pregnancy has been. It's hard to believe in such a short time I will be holding my son! I have been dreaming of this my whole life. Precious little miracle. So filled with love."
Beck Starr/FilmMagic
Montag, who eloped with Pratt in 2008, announced her pregnancy in April 2017.
A month later, Montag told E! News' Sibley Scoles she wanted to become the "ultimate mom" for her son. As for her husband? "Spencer is going to bring a lot of strength. I think he's very loving. He's very loyal. He has a great heart. He's very genuine. He's smart. Everything," she said. "Spencer's going to be a really great model. He's going to be very active in our son's life."
Montag had prayed for a boy, but her husband had hoped for a little girl. "I thought he'd be more excited to have the boy," the MTV star explained. "He said, 'But I did want a little Heidi.'"
In August, Montag told E! News' Zuri Hall she and Pratt had settled on a name for their son. She called it "very original," though Pratt admitted it wasn't "as flashy" as he would have liked. "We came to a common ground," he explained. "I definitely wanted Speidi. At least a middle name!"