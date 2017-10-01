Lauren Conrad Shares Photo of "Sunday Snuggles" With Son Liam

Little Boy Blue is fast asleep.
Earlier today, Lauren Conrad shared another adorable photo of her 2-month-old son Liam Tell. "Sunday snuggles with this little guy," the Hills star wrote in her Instagram caption. Her son was wrapped in a blanket from The Little Market, a digital fair trade market she co-founded with Hannah Svarkla in 2013 that sells handmade goods from artisan cooperatives across the world.
Lauren introduced her son to the public in the Aug. 14 issue of People.
The fashion designer and husband William Tell welcomed their firstborn child on July 5. He weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz. at the time of his birth, which surprised Lauren. "I was convinced I was having a giant baby, to the point where I didn't even buy newborn clothes—in my head he was 9 lbs.," she told the magazine. She did, however, correctly predict his birth wouldn't interfere with her annual Fourth of July party. "Two days before [he was born], I said to William, 'I don't think he's coming before.' I said, 'I think I'm going to be fine. I really would like to have a Fourth of July party. It's my favorite day of the year. I love Fourth of July. I have this party every year.'"
Given the circumstances, however, she decided to put on a pared down party.
"We did it a little more low maintenance than we normally do. We normally hand make all the hamburger patties and I do the La Scala chopped salad. But this year we barbecued, hung out and watched fireworks," said Lauren, who hosted 30 people. After watching fireworks on the beach, she headed inside. "I felt so bad because it was such a long day," the MTV reality star dished. "William came in an hour later, and as soon as his head hit the pillow, my water broke."
Lauren headed to the hospital, arriving moments before four other women who were in labor showed up. "They say that over holidays there are a lot of people in labor because you might ignore early symptoms," the 31-year-old Laguna Beach star shared. "I think it's the fireworks."
Liam resembles William makes "really funny little expressions," which Lauren adores—even if she's already feeling a little "stressed out" over the fact that she wants him "to stay this tiny " forever, "and I know he won't." For now, she said, "I'm just trying to enjoy how itty-bitty he is."