Lance Bass Posts Epic #PuberMe Challenge Photo on 22nd Anniversary of Meeting Fellow NSYNC Members

It's tearing up our hearts, but what can we say? We want NSYNC back...
Accepting Stephen Colbert and Nick Kroll's #PuberMe Challenge, NSYNC member Lance Bass took to Instagram and keep it totally '90s earlier today, sharing a delightfully awkward photo of his fellow boybanders Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone on the day they all met 22 years ago in Orlando, Florida.
Along with the epic throwback photo, the 38-year-old wrote, "22 years ago today I met these jackasses. My life would never be the same. Happy #NsyncDay #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief."
On a recent episode of The Late Show, Kroll dared Colbert to share an awkward photo of himself with the hashtags #PuberMe" and #PuertoRicorelief to raise awareness and money for the people of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria's destruction. Many celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Conan O'Brien and Lin-Manuel Miranda, heeded the call.
It's been a busy week for the singer. Bass' new MTV show, 90's House, just premiered. The competition show places 12 millennial housemates in a '90s-inspired house and is hosted by Bass and Christina Milian
So if you are feeling nostalgic, take a look at Bass and the rest of the brave souls who accepted the #PuberMe Challenge...
"Here you go @nickkroll... giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief," the actress wrote on Instagram.
"Hey @nickkroll and @StephenAtHome, this photo was taken the day I replaced David Letterman. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief," he tweeted.
It's Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister!
"I hadn't hit puberty yet which is why I guess I was dressed as a tiny mobster in a failed attempt to look tough?" Kroll wrote.
The late-night host was dressing far beyond his years.
"I've been waiting all my life for this call," the Hamilton creator told Colbert and Kroll.
"I have no idea why this was a look, but it really was," the actress described this shot.
"Found this in the Connie Seacrest archives under 'awkward phase,'" the American Idol host wrote on Twitter.
This teenager grew up to become the star of the stage.
In the words of Stephen Colbert, "Back then, he couldn't Carpool Karaoke without a licensed driver accompanying him."
There's no shame in this adorable snap of the teen star. Fashionistas, take note of that car purse.
"[In] my defense, I knew [I] looked horrible," the Big Sick star poked fun at himself.
"Hey, @StephenAtHome, for your #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief effort, I give you...the nuclear option...," the Last Night host captioned this shot.
The Superstore star shared a throwback shot of her 17-year-old self in Gotta Kick It Up.
"Here's a photo of me from earlier today," the Tonight Show host quipped.
The Difficult People stars were more young and awkward.
"This photo brought to you by Sun-In ™ and my grandma's Liz Claiborne separates," the Full Frontal host captioned this shot.
The teenage star hit this look right out of the park.
"This photo was taken the day I replaced David Letterman," the late-night host joked.
The comedian was certainly smiling for this snap.
No words will quite do this shot justice.
The Frozen star shared a snap from his "sexy awkward middle school phase."
Before the funny man was a star, he was "balling."
As the Glow star put it, "Challenge accepted!"
"Any excuse to share the moment this curtain supporting beast was unleashed ‘pon da laaaadieees," the actor joked.
Intentionally or not, the youngster showed his comedic timing early on.
This young lady grew up to become a big—and funny—star.
The SNL funny lady was just a smiling student back in the day.
In years, this kid became a Broadway regular.
This youngster grew up to become a Hollywood leading man.