Amber Rose Debuts Sexy Superhero Alter Ego and Is Joined by 21 Savage at 2017 SlutWalk

Presenting Captain Save a Hoe!

Amber Rose debuted her sexy superhero alter ago Sunday at her third annual SlutWalk, which she attended with her rapper boyfriend 21 Savage. The Los Angeles event aims to empower women and combat misogyny.

The 33-year-old glamour model appeared on a stage wearing a glittering magenta-trimmed white bodysuit with blue accents and a black belt and makeshift buckle bearing the initials "CSH," along with a glittering magenta cape bearing the words "Captain Save a Hoe" on the back. She paired the look with fishnet stockings, white sneakers bearing the words "Slut" and "Walk" and a magenta and white headband, worn over a blond, wavy wig she wore over her signature buzzed platinum hair.

"And so it begins #arsw17 #captiansaveahoe," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and a person behind her holding a sign that reads, "Captain Save a Hoe."

The term was first made popular in 1994 due to a track of the same name by rapper E-40. At the time, it meant a person who takes care of a women financially.