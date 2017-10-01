EXCLUSIVE!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Make First Public Appearance Together at SNL Party Attended by Beyoncé

Scarlett Johansson and beau Colin Jost made their first joint public appearance Saturday night at an SNL after party attended by a slew of fellow celebs, including none other than Beyoncé.

Johansson, 32, and Jost, a 35-year-old co-anchor of the show's Weekend Update, first sparked romance rumors this past spring and E! News confirmed in June they are dating. A source told E! News exclusively on Sunday that the two are "going strong."

The SNL party took place at the Tao Uptown restaurant in New York City right after the season 43 premiere and weeks after Johansson finalized her divorce from Romain Dauriac, with whom she shares a 3-year-old daughter, after two years of marriage.

At the bash, Johansson wore a black-trimmed white crop top and black pants. Jost sported a black T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Beyoncé attended with husband Jay-Z, the show's musical guest. She wore a long-sleeve white top, black pants and tan platform sandals, as well as sunglasses.

Jay-Z arrived before Beyoncé, who joined him around 2 to 3 a.m., E! News has learned.

Jay-Z, Beyonce

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

SNL Cast member Leslie Jones posted selfies with both of them on Twitter.

"I take the worst pics ever!!," she tweeted. "Thank God Beyoncé is just f--king beautiful!! Thanks for pic Queen B!! I was so nervous!!"

Leslie Jones, Beyonce

Twitter

Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling

North Woods / Splash News

Alicia Keys, Swiss Beatz

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

SNL's celebrity host Ryan Gosling and wife Eva Mendes, marking a rare public sighting of the two. The two arrived and left together, E! News has learned.

Other SNL cast members as well as Diddy, Andy Cohen, Emma StoneAlicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz and Dakota Johnson also attended.

