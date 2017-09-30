Ryan Gosling Kicks Off Saturday Night Live's 43rd Season With a Jazzy Number

Hey girl, it's fall...which means it's time for pumpkin spice lattes, wool sweaters that can't warm you the way I can and the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, hosted by yours truly, Ryan Gosling...

That's right—the most meme-able hunk on the planet was the host with the most for tonight's 43rd season premiere of SNL with musical guest Jay-Z.

The Blade Runner 2049 star made sure the season started off with a bang—or a jazz number.

During his opening monologue, the LaLa Land actor told the audience he was thrilled to be there and that, "I haven't been this excited since I saved jazz," a fact which the self-proclaimed white guy from Canada reiterated again and again.

Soon his Oscar-winning co-star Emma Stone surprises the crowd when she comes out to let the hunky star know that he did NOT in fact save jazz, and that's because—she explained, "We saved jazz."