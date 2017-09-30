Scooter Braun Talks Justin Bieber's Breakdown in 2014: ''It Was Worse Than People Realized''

Justin Bieber didn't just have his fans worrying about him after his DUI arrest in January 2014, he also had his longtime and trusted manager, Scooter Braun, fearing for his well-being during those dark and troubled times.
The manager, who famously discovered the multi-talented star at the age of 12, recently spoke with the Wall Street Journal about dealing with his most famous client, whose relationship he says goes so much further than business.
In the candid interview, Braun, who also manages Kanye West, Ariana Grande are other big-name performers, discussed Bieber's meltdown back in 2014, when his behavior became increasingly erratic and dangerous.
"It was worse than people realized," Braun admitted. "I failed him day after day. We were living in hell because he was in such a dark place."
He continued, "I have inconveniences, and other people have problems. Mine feel important, but they’re not. They’re not life or death. Justin’s stuff got to a point where it was a problem."
Clearly some big changes were made. In April, Bieber posted a photo of his mug shot on his Instagram and wrote to his fans, "Thank God I am not where I used to be."
Braun seems to feel the same way...
Jeff Kravitz/AMA2015/FilmMagic
In the interview, Braun also confessed that while many industry bigwigs had lost faith in the chart-topping wunderkind and told him to fire the "Sorry" singer, he never did.
"Some of the biggest people in the industry, people invested in Justin’s career, told me, ‘It’s over. Focus on something else. That kid is done,'" he said.
Braun also said that it was his years-old pledge that kept him loyal to his deteriorating client.
The reason? "I made a promise to him when he was 13 that I would never give up on him. I plan on keeping that promise," he said.
Braun also admitted he attended Al-Anon meetings to help him deal with his pal.
Al-Anon is, "Worldwide fellowship that offers a program of recovery for the families and friends of alcoholics, whether or not the alcoholic recognizes the existence of a drinking problem or seeks help."
Braun said, "When the time came and Justin needed the resources to get back on track, I wanted to make sure I was a rock and someone he could turn to."
And that's just what happened. Their relationship has been repaired and is seemingly better than ever.
The 36-year-old said, "He’s family. I think the relationship is more like a big brother, especially because he’s become a man."
The mover-and-shaker also said he thinks Beiber come out the other side.
"I think he’s seen the worst of himself, and to watch him rise out of it was amazing."