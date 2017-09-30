Prince Harry Hangs Out with the Bidens and Barack Obama at the Invictus Games

From hanging out with his lady love Meghan Markle to catching a pint-sized popcorn thief and now hanging with the United States' former president and vice president, Prince Harry has been looking like he's having the time of his life with some famous faces at this year's Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.
Earlier today, the royal, who created the international paralympic, multi-sport even in 2014, caught the games' wheelchair basketball finals with former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, during the eight and final day of the Invictus Games at Mattamy Athletics centre in the Canadian city.
Prince Harry opted for a black Invictus Games Polo-style shirt with jeans. The Bidens looked chic in black blazers. The trio were photographed chatting and laughing during the basketball finals.
The day prior Harry was all smiles as he caught a wheelchair basketball game with former President Barack Obama. The two looked as if they were thick as thieves catching the sporting game together.
Yesterday, Obama also took the opportunity to give the games and the athletes a shout out.
The 44th president wrote, "Proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe. You represent the best of our country."
This year's Invictus Games has certainly been a headline-making event. Earlier in the week, Harry and his girlfriend made their first official public appearance together. The royal and Suits star stepped out holding hands as they made their way to the wheelchair tennis game between New Zealand and Australia at the annual Paralympic-style Invictus Games in Toronto on Monday.
Tonight, the fourth annual Invictus Games will have its Closing Ceremony.