Rihanna and Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Spotted on Romantic Date in London

Fortune cookie fortune says, "You may get lucky tonight, Rihanna."

The R&B singer and her Saudi billionaire beauHassan Jameel were photographed at the upscale Park Chinois Chinese restaurant in London late on Thursday, marking a rare joint public appearance for the two in weeks.

Rihanna wore a black sweater, and a matching jacket, mini skirt and stiletto ankle boots, while he wore a black jacket over a black shirt, blue jeans and olive sneakers.

The two stayed at the eatery past 2 a.m. and exited separately, with her leaving first and him departing 30 minutes later. She waited in a car for him and they drove away together, a source told E! News.