Rihanna and Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Spotted on Romantic Date in London

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis Mourns Sex and the City 3's Death Too: "We Will Just Have Our Memories"

Miley Cyrus, BFF, Lesley Patterson

Miley Cyrus Reunites With Best Friend Lesley Patterson and OMG We're Crying

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Swimsuits, Possible Pregnancy Reveal

Did Kim Kardashian Confirm Pregnancy News for Her, Khloe and Kylie With Past Photo?

Rihanna, Hassan Jameel

TheImageDirect.com

Fortune cookie fortune says, "You may get lucky tonight, Rihanna."

The R&B singer and her Saudi billionaire beauHassan Jameel were photographed at the upscale Park Chinois Chinese restaurant in London late on Thursday, marking a rare joint public appearance for the two in weeks.

Rihanna wore a black sweater, and a matching jacket, mini skirt and stiletto ankle boots, while he wore a black jacket over a black shirt, blue jeans and olive sneakers.

The two stayed at the eatery past 2 a.m. and exited separately, with her leaving first and him departing 30 minutes later. She waited in a car for him and they drove away together, a source told E! News.

Photos

Rihanna's Best Looks

The two had sparked romance rumors in June after Rihanna was photographed getting hot and heavy with her beau in Spain. The two were also spotted in August, leaving the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in London.

They have not commented about their relationship.

Hassan is a billionaire businessman who serves as the deputy president and vice chairman of the family business Abdul Latif Jameel, which owns Toyota distribution rights in Saudi Arabia. He is also the owner of a pro soccer league in the country.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rihanna , Top Stories , Couples , Life/Style , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.