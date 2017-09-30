Kristin Davis Mourns Sex and the City 3's Death Too: "We Will Just Have Our Memories"

RIP Sex and the City 3.

Like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis is also mourning the death of the previously planned sequel.

"I love to look back at the pics from our LONG history of Sex and the City," the actress, who had previously expressed optimism about the film, wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside two pics of her in character as Charlotte York Goldenblatt. "I am incredibly lucky to have gotten to play Charlotte through all of her ups and downs ( epitomized in one of my favorite episodes here)."

"It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK [Michael Patrick King]) with all of you. So we will just have our memories, but please know that all of the love and support for us through the years is felt by us and we are so grateful for all of you! SATC forever in our hearts."