Reese Witherspoon Takes on #PuberMe Challenge With Adorably Awkward Childhood Photo

Reese Withersoon was an adorable dorky teen!

On a recent episode of The Late ShowNick Kroll dared Stephen Colbert to share an awkward photo of himself with the hashtags #PuberMe" and #PuertoRicorelief to raise awareness and money for the people of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria's destruction. Many celebrities also heeded the call, most recently Witherspoon.

The 41-year-old Oscar and Emmy winner posted on her Instagram page Friday a childhood photo showing her smiling while wearing thick glasses.

"Here you go @nickkroll... giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief," she wrote.

Reese Witherspoon, PuberMe, Awkward Childhood Photo

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon

Conan O'Brien, PuberMe, Awkward Childhood Photo

Twitter

Conan O'Brien

"Hey @nickkroll and @StephenAtHome, this photo was taken the day I replaced David Letterman. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief," he tweeted.

Lena Headey, PuberMe, Awkward Childhood Photo

Instagram

Lena Headey

It's Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister!

Article continues below

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram

Nick Kroll

"I hadn't hit puberty yet which is why I guess I was dressed as a tiny mobster in a failed attempt to look tough?" Kroll wrote.

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

Stephen Colbert

The late-night host was dressing far beyond his years. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda, PuberMe Challenge

Twitter

Lin-Manuel Miranda

"I've been waiting all my life for this call," the Hamilton creator told Colbert and Kroll. 

Article continues below

Busy Philipps, PuberMe Challenge

Twitter

Busy Philipps

"I have no idea why this was a look, but it really was," the actress described this shot. 

Ryan Seacrest, PuberMe Challenge

Twitter

Ryan Seacrest

"Found this in the Connie Seacrest archives under 'awkward phase,'" the American Idol host wrote on Twitter. 

Kristin Chenoweth, PuberMe Challenge

Twitter

Kristin Chenoweth

This teenager grew up to become the star of the stage. 

Article continues below

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

James Corden

In the words of Stephen Colbert, "Back then, he couldn't Carpool Karaoke without a licensed driver accompanying him."

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Emmy Rossum

There's no shame in this adorable snap of the teen star. Fashionistas, take note of that car purse. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Kumail Nanjiani

"[In] my defense, I knew [I] looked horrible," the Big Sick star poked fun at himself. 

Article continues below

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

John Oliver

"Hey, @StephenAtHome, for your #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief effort, I give you...the nuclear option...," the Last Night host captioned this shot.

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

America Ferrera

The Superstore star shared a throwback shot of her 17-year-old self in Gotta Kick It Up

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Jimmy Fallon

"Here's a photo of me from earlier today," the Tonight Show host quipped. 

Article continues below

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Fred Armisen & Billy Eichner

The Difficult People stars were more young and awkward. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Samantha Bee

"This photo brought to you by Sun-In ™ and my grandma's Liz Claiborne separates," the Full Frontal host captioned this shot. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Sarah Silverman

The teenage star hit this look right out of the park. 

Article continues below

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Conan O'Brien

"This photo was taken the day I replaced David Letterman," the late-night host joked. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Judd Apatow

The comedian was certainly smiling for this snap. 

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram/Twitter

Al Yankovic

No words will quite do this shot justice. 

Article continues below

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram

Josh Gad

The Frozen star shared a snap from his "sexy awkward middle school phase."

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram

Ike Barinholtz

Before the funny man was a star, he was "balling."

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram

Alison Brie

As the Glow star put it, "Challenge accepted!"

Article continues below

PuberMe Challenge

Instagram

Clark Gregg

"Any excuse to share the moment this curtain supporting beast was unleashed ‘pon da laaaadieees," the actor joked.

Stephen Colbert, John Mulaney

Twitter

John Mulaney

Intentionally or not, the youngster showed his comedic timing early on. 

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Amy Sedaris

This young lady grew up to become a big—and funny—star. 

Article continues below

Aidy Bryant, Amy Sedaris

Instagram

Aidy Bryant

The SNL funny lady was just a smiling student back in the day. 

Celebrity School Photos, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Andrew Rannells

In years, this kid became a Broadway regular. 

Celebrity School Photos, Topher Grace, Andrew Rannells

Instagram

Topher Grace

This youngster grew up to become a Hollywood leading man. 

Article continues below

Other stars who stepped up and posted hilariously awkward and adorable childhood photos include talk show hosts John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Samantha Bee and James Corden, Sarah Silverman, Busy Philipps, Lin-Manuel Miranda and America Ferrera.

Even Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister got in the spirit.

"Trotting stylishly into the 80's ... WTF .." Lena Headey wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself as a child on horseback.

