Reese Witherspoon Takes on #PuberMe Challenge With Adorably Awkward Childhood Photo

Reese Withersoon was an adorable dorky teen!
On a recent episode of The Late Show, Nick Kroll dared Stephen Colbert to share an awkward photo of himself with the hashtags #PuberMe" and #PuertoRicorelief to raise awareness and money for the people of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria's destruction. Many celebrities also heeded the call, most recently Witherspoon.
The 41-year-old Oscar and Emmy winner posted on her Instagram page Friday a childhood photo showing her smiling while wearing thick glasses.
"Here you go @nickkroll... giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief," she wrote.
"Hey @nickkroll and @StephenAtHome, this photo was taken the day I replaced David Letterman. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief," he tweeted.
It's Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister!
"I hadn't hit puberty yet which is why I guess I was dressed as a tiny mobster in a failed attempt to look tough?" Kroll wrote.
The late-night host was dressing far beyond his years.
"I've been waiting all my life for this call," the Hamilton creator told Colbert and Kroll.
"I have no idea why this was a look, but it really was," the actress described this shot.
"Found this in the Connie Seacrest archives under 'awkward phase,'" the American Idol host wrote on Twitter.
This teenager grew up to become the star of the stage.
In the words of Stephen Colbert, "Back then, he couldn't Carpool Karaoke without a licensed driver accompanying him."
There's no shame in this adorable snap of the teen star. Fashionistas, take note of that car purse.
"[In] my defense, I knew [I] looked horrible," the Big Sick star poked fun at himself.
"Hey, @StephenAtHome, for your #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief effort, I give you...the nuclear option...," the Last Night host captioned this shot.
The Superstore star shared a throwback shot of her 17-year-old self in Gotta Kick It Up.
"Here's a photo of me from earlier today," the Tonight Show host quipped.
The Difficult People stars were more young and awkward.
"This photo brought to you by Sun-In ™ and my grandma's Liz Claiborne separates," the Full Frontal host captioned this shot.
The teenage star hit this look right out of the park.
The comedian was certainly smiling for this snap.
No words will quite do this shot justice.
The Frozen star shared a snap from his "sexy awkward middle school phase."
Before the funny man was a star, he was "balling."
As the Glow star put it, "Challenge accepted!"
"Any excuse to share the moment this curtain supporting beast was unleashed ‘pon da laaaadieees," the actor joked.
Intentionally or not, the youngster showed his comedic timing early on.
This young lady grew up to become a big—and funny—star.
The SNL funny lady was just a smiling student back in the day.
In years, this kid became a Broadway regular.
This youngster grew up to become a Hollywood leading man.
Other stars who stepped up and posted hilariously awkward and adorable childhood photos include talk show hosts John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Samantha Bee and James Corden, Sarah Silverman, Busy Philipps, Lin-Manuel Miranda and America Ferrera.
Even Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister got in the spirit.
"Trotting stylishly into the 80's ... WTF .." Lena Headey wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself as a child on horseback.